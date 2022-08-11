WHAT ARE

YOU LOOKING FOR?

Recent Suggested videos
Recent Suggested videos
Recent Suggested articles
Recent Suggested articles
Recent Suggested OMNI Originals
Recent Suggested OMNI Originals

Looks like we don’t have any search results for “”.
Check out some of our other content.

Explore other content
OMNI Originals
Livestreams
TV Schedule
CanadaEntertainment

A day in the life of a Toronto Zoo keeper

by OMNI News on


Being a zoo keeper surrounded by animals is  a career that many people are curious about and yearn for, but dealing with wild animals on a daily basis can bring many challenges to this job.
Juliana So, a Chinese -Canadian woman, has been a zookeeper at the Toronto Zoo for a long time.
“A typical day in the Zookeeper’s world is, we come over here, because the animals are totally depended on us, we take care of them, making sure they are ok, we check on them, making sure that they are all accounted for, we start from giving them breakfast and medications, if needed,” said So.
“We spend time to do enrichment, make sure the day is not boring, the rest of the day we do a lot of observation, then we make sure the end of the day they got their dinner and tuck them to bed,” she added.
In addition to primate species, So is more drawn to herps, amphibians and reptiles; these creatures are always misrepresented and misunderstood because of their scaly and scary appearances.
So emphasized that being a zookeeper is a great opportunity for a lifelong learning process, which requires patience and continuing education, yet the most challenging task is to learn each animals’ personality traits.

The Toronto Zoo has always been a pioneer in promoting plans and initiatives to preserve the endangered species, Juliana encouraged more aspiring zookeepers to devote their love and passions, raising public awareness and enhancing the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

RELATED CONTENT

  • Canada

    Unemployment rate drops slightly to 5.1% in November: Statistics Canada

    Canada

    Global Affairs calls in China ambassador over claims of secret police stations

    Canada

    Canada exits World Cup without a win after loss to Morocco

    Canada

    Applications open for dental care benefits touted by Liberals as inflation relief

    Unemployment rate drops slightly to 5.1% in November: Statistics Canada
  • Canada

    Trudeau says nothing is off the table when it comes to Smith’s...

    Canada

    Canada has most educated workforce in G7, according to StatCan

    Canada

    Trudeau says Chinese protesters deserve free speech, a ‘mistake’ to bar cameras

    Canada

    Brampton approves fireworks ban following surge in complaints

    Trudeau says nothing is off the table when it comes to Smith’s new ‘sovereignty’ act
  • Canada

    Front-loaded, cold and snowy winter ahead, Weather Network forecast suggests

    Canada

    Canada’s World Cup hopes over following loss to Croatia

    Canada

    Trudeau to visit First Nation in Saskatchewan rocked by stabbings that killed...

    Canada

    Trudeau says ‘Freedom Convoy’ reminded him of anger during 2021 election campaign

    Front-loaded, cold and snowy winter ahead, Weather Network forecast suggests
  • Canada

    Justin Trudeau headlines final day of testimony at inquiry into Emergencies Act

    Canada

    Motion to ban fireworks in Brampton passes unanimously at committee meeting

    Canada

    Canada loses World Cup opener 1-0 against Belgium

    Canada

    Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing Canadian student and wounding 18

    Justin Trudeau headlines final day of testimony at inquiry into Emergencies Act

RELATED CONTENT

LATEST ENGLISH STORIES

LATEST ENGLISH STORIES

Unemployment rate drops slightly...
ENG
December 2, 2022
Unemployment rate drops slightly to 5.1% in November: Statistics Canada
Global Affairs calls in...
ENG
December 2, 2022
Global Affairs calls in China ambassador over claims of secret police stations
Canada exits World Cup...
ENG
December 1, 2022
Canada exits World Cup without a win after loss to Morocco
Applications open for dental...
ENG
December 1, 2022
Applications open for dental care benefits touted by Liberals as inflation relief
SEE ALL ENGLISH CONTENT

OMNI ORIGINALS

  • Canadian Politicians and local South Asian communities concerned about Indian farmers

    Canadian Politicians and local South Asian communities concerned...

    A large convoy of about 500 small business owners from...

    Learn more
  • "Artists are also activists"- A look at how the Black Lives Matter Movement influenced art

    "Artists are also activists"- A look at how...

    The phrase “I can’t breathe,”  uttered by George Floyd a...

    Learn more
  • PORTUGUESE ARABIC PORTUGUESE
  • ARABIC ITALIAN ARABIC ITALIAN
  • ENGLISH MANDARIN ENGLISH MANDARIN
  • MANDARIN FILIPINO MANDARIN FILIPINO

ABOUT

OMNI

TELEVISION

OMNI Television is Canada’s only multilingual and multicultural television broadcaster.

OMNI offers a wide range of locally produced and acquired programming in more than 40 languages, including news, current affairs and entertainment content in Arabic, Cantonese, Filipino, Italian, Mandarin, Portuguese, and Punjabi.

ABOUT US